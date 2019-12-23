A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Dec. 23, 2019. Earthquakes Canada map

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

No tsunami warning is expected after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of North Vancouver Island Monday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.

The agency said there are no reports of damage.

Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: Recent quakes in B.C., California don’t mean ‘Big One’ is imminent, expert says

Previous story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out
Next story
Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Just Posted

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Shoebox Project hits fundraising goal, over 500 shoeboxes given out to women in need

“I am thrilled that so many women will receive a shoebox gift this Christmas”

‘Most’ of 21,000 Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at Robertson Island fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Vancouver Island crash of Courtenay-bound plane

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Council debates AirBnB style accommodations in Port McNeill

The Planning Advisory Committee will review the issue of AirBnB’s in Port McNeill.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

Most Read