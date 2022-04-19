Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through April 19-22

Heads up, Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 from Port McNeill to Port Hardy.

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through April 19-22.

Mainroad added it will be single-lane alternating traffic through the specific work areas. “Please remember to slow down and follow traffic signs.”

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all observations and concerns to its crews when contacted. As always, a reminder to visit www.drivebc.ca.

editor@northislandgazette.com

