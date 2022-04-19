Mainroad photo

Mainroad photo

Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through April 19-22

Heads up, Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 from Port McNeill to Port Hardy.

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through April 19-22.

Mainroad added it will be single-lane alternating traffic through the specific work areas. “Please remember to slow down and follow traffic signs.”

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all observations and concerns to its crews when contacted. As always, a reminder to visit www.drivebc.ca.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConstructionRoad conditions

Previous story
Should prolific distracted drivers have their phones seized? Majority says yes: B.C. poll
Next story
B.C. aims to make it easier, cheaper for foreign nurses to start work

Just Posted

Mainroad photo
Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill

District of Port Hardy municipal hall sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy won’t have to pay for its own policing, says RCMP letter

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?