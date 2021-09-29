Mainroad warns North Island of upcoming extreme weather storm

Batten down the hatches, there’s a storm brewing.

Mainroad issued a news release on Wednesday (Sept. 29), stating an extreme weather event, heavy rain and high winds, is anticipated to impact northern Vancouver Island over the next 24-48 hours.

“In anticipation Mainroad crews will be patrolling for flooding problems on all service area highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal.”

Mainroad added its 24-hour communications and dispatch office will “pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.”

Please drive with caution, watch for roadside crews, and check www.drivebc.ca for road condition updates.

