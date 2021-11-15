Deep water on the stretch of the Trans Canada Highway just south of Mt Sicker Road before Hidden Hills. (Photo by Shelby Mitchell) Deep water on the stretch of the Trans Canada Highway just south of Mt Sicker Road before Hidden Hills. (Photo by Shelby Mitchell)

UPDATED: Malahat closes again, Island Highway remains closed near Crofton due to flooding

Flooding near Crofton and on the Malahat, Cowichan Bay access also impacted by floodwaters

UPDATE: Emcon Tweeted at about 11 a.m. that the Malahat had closed againt due to road/bank instability. Closure to be set up at Westshore Parkway and will continue until the safety of the road can be assessed.

UPDATE: Emcon Tweeted at about 10 a.m. that the Malahat has re-opened. Drivers remain urged to proceed with caution.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed at both ends of the Cowichan Valley due to flooding.

According to DriveBC, the highway is blocked by flooding near the intersection with Mount Sicker Road, just south of the Chemainus River.

A detour was in effect via Osborne Bay Road, but it appears that is no longer option with the Chemainus River bridge also being closed due to high water.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said folks have been asking about sandbags.

He posted for now, they are available at the North Cowichan Public Works Yard, just south of the municpal hall, for those who can get there.

“You’ll have to fill our own bags, though, so bring a shovel,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Emcon Services, the region’s highway maintenance company, Tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that the highway is also closed on the Malahat, due to flooding at Tunnel Hill north if Finlayson Arm Rd. Crews are working to release the water.

Emcon also reports a perennial flooding site at where the highway intersects with Cowichan Bay Road is also closed.

Near Mill Bay, Briarwood Drive has been washed out. There, Emcon says crews are looking at implementing a temporary bridge.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

