“Major road failure” shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

A rock crashed down onto Hwy. 4 early Thursday morning.

A rock crashed down onto Hwy. 4 early Thursday morning, shutting down the only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet.

DriveBC is reporting that a “major road failure” occurred near Kennedy Lake. Crews hoped to have the road open by 5 p.m. Thursday. DriveBC says its next update will be at noon.

“This rock compromised an existing retaining wall along the highway and resulted in the loss of the travel lane,” explained Tofino mayor Josie Osborne in a Facebook post.

This story is being updated.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
A rock crashed down onto Hwy. 4 early Thursday morning.

