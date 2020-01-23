“Major road failure” shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

A rock crashed down onto Hwy. 4 early Thursday morning, shutting down the only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet.

DriveBC is reporting that a “major road failure” occurred near Kennedy Lake. Crews hoped to have the road open by 5 p.m. Thursday. DriveBC says its next update will be at noon.

UPDATE – #BCHwy4 CLOSED at Kennedy lake due to major road failure. Assessment in progress.

Next update is 12pm. #VanIsle #UclueletBC #TofinoBC

For more information: https://t.co/VvypLtAcFn — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 23, 2020

“This rock compromised an existing retaining wall along the highway and resulted in the loss of the travel lane,” explained Tofino mayor Josie Osborne in a Facebook post.

This story is being updated.



