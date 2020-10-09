A message is seen in the window during media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The Vancouver School Board put on a tour to show the COVID-19 precautions being taken to help keep children safe in the new school year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

A total of 119 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C. ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Friday (Oct. 9) that there are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. Sixty-eight are in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 3,180 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposure to known cases.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the total to 245 fatalities in B.C.

Henry reiterated the need for British Columbians to make appropriate decisions this long weekend, including physical distancing and practising good hygeine.

“The care we show each other today will help protect all of us tomorrow, so let’s make this Thanksgiving about safe connections and safe celebrations,” a statement reads.

“We offer our thanks and gratitude to everyone throughout the province and in particular, our front-line essential workers, for doing so much to keep our communities safe and strong.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045
Next story
Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Just Posted

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Claire Trevena talks 15 years in the public eye as North Island MLA

‘I’d like to thank all the people in the North Island whether they voted for me or not’

Union takes former conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Port Hardy RCMP announce charges in three separate drug busts

‘There are people in our community that are preying on the vulnerable’

Port McNeill Curling Club will open for league play in November

‘We would welcome any of the players from Port Hardy to come down and join this season’

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Most Read