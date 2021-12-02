Malahat area records record high temperature

The sun continues to shine on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Dec. 2, a day after the area recorded a new daily high record. (Drive BC traffic camera)

From record-breaking rainfall to snowfall to record-breaking temperature highs, it’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Malahat.

The Malahat area set a temperature record with a new daily high on Dec. 1. A preliminary new record of 10.5 C has been set, according to Environment Canada, breaking the old record of 10 C from 1988. Records for this area have been kept since 1986.

Records were set across the province with Penticton shattering its old record of 11.2 C (set in 2012) with a whopping 22.5 C recorded on Dec. 1. The Summerland area also shattered its old 2012 record, recording a high of 20.7 C, Osoyoos recorded a new record of 18.1 C, Salmon Arm saw 17.9 C, Kelowna came in at 17.8 C, and Vernon logged 17.5 C.

Last month the Malahat recorded 88 millimetres of rainfall on Nov. 15, enough to set a new precipitation record.

That was followed by snowfall on Nov. 18.

