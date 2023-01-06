Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

Malahat closed northbound after a two-vehicle crash

Tow trucks on their way, police warn of delays

The Malahat is closed northbound starting at Finlayson Arm Road after a two-vehicle collision Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.

West Shore RCMP tweeted out a warning to drivers to expect delays after the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Vehicles are being removed by tow trucks which were en route as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Local MP urging small businesses to apply for summer jobs funding

cowichanLangfordmalahatTrafficWest Shore

Previous story
Advocates, B.C. police warn online ‘sextortion’ of youth is on the rise
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ and sole survivor of 1957 Prince Rupert mudslide dies at 66

Just Posted

Brian Kingzett, pictured, has been named Executive Director of the BCSFA, after joining the organization last year. Photo Courtesy B.C. Salmon Farmers Association
Brian Kingzett named new executive director of B.C. Salmon Farmers Association

Bear and Tiger will be up for adoption together as a pair when they are healthy enough. (Jill Laviolette photo)
Mystery solved: Dogs rescued from remote B.C. island will be put up for adoption

Bear and Tiger being rescued from Minstrel Island. (Dalynn St Pierre Facebook photo)
MOWI employees rescue 2 emaciated dogs from remote Minstrel Island

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain