Malahat closed northbound after a two-vehicle crash

Tow trucks on their way, police warn of delays

Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

The Malahat is closed northbound starting at Finlayson Arm Road after a two-vehicle collision Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.

West Shore RCMP tweeted out a warning to drivers to expect delays after the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Vehicles are being removed by tow trucks which were en route as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.

More to come.

cowichanLangfordmalahatTrafficWest Shore