A mudslide in the southbound lane of the Malahat is delaying traffic through Goldstream Provincial Park. (DriveBC)

Malahat mudslide slowed southbound traffic through Goldstream

Crews cleared the lane just before 3 p.m. Saturday

A mudslide on the Malahat caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon.

Following significant rainfall on Jan. 31 and into the morning on Feb. 1, many roads and sections of highway were flooded or damaged across Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange reopens after morning flood-related closure

According to DriveBC, the southbound lane of the Malahat between Wellswood Road and Finlayson Arm Road was hit with a mudslide around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The 1 kilometre stretch of road passing through Goldstream Provincial Park was closed intermittently while crews dealt with the clean-up.

READ ALSO: Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

By 3 p.m., the area had been cleared and traffic resumed.

Highway 1 was also closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the South Island on Saturday morning due to flooding.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Just Posted

Port McNeill council looks at funding opportunity for a community based transportation system

The goal is to encourage people to commute by foot, bike or other forms of active transportation.

Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Ladies Bonspiel results

Team Heavenor Hell are the new Miss FRCC champs.

Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner ready to become uncle of the year

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas”

OPINION: Creativity is the key to survival

“if Port Alice is in the doldrums, it’s because we made it that way”

Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy brace for heavy winds

Gusts ready to hit the communities at 120 km/h as Wednesday evening falls

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Malahat mudslide slowed southbound traffic through Goldstream

Crews cleared the lane just before 3 p.m. Saturday

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Windstorm causes 47 power outages on southern Vancouver Island

Almost 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning

Most Read