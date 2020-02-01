Malahat mudslide slowed southbound traffic through Goldstream

Crews cleared the lane just before 3 p.m. Saturday

A mudslide in the southbound lane of the Malahat is delaying traffic through Goldstream Provincial Park. (DriveBC)

A mudslide on the Malahat caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon.

Following significant rainfall on Jan. 31 and into the morning on Feb. 1, many roads and sections of highway were flooded or damaged across Vancouver Island.

According to DriveBC, the southbound lane of the Malahat between Wellswood Road and Finlayson Arm Road was hit with a mudslide around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The 1 kilometre stretch of road passing through Goldstream Provincial Park was closed intermittently while crews dealt with the clean-up.

By 3 p.m., the area had been cleared and traffic resumed.

Highway 1 was also closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the South Island on Saturday morning due to flooding.

