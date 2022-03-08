Work on the south end of the Malahat Drive will cause delays along Highway 1 this week. Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway in November 2021. (Courtesy of Emcon)

Work on the south end of the Malahat Drive will cause delays along Highway 1 this week. Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway in November 2021. (Courtesy of Emcon)

Malahat stretch facing planned closures Wednesday to Saturday

Crews to remove tree debris, resurface Highway 1 northbound from Finlayson Arm Rd. to Tunnel Hill

Drivers will have to navigate a series of short closures and delays on the Malahat Drive on Highway 1 between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill this week.

There will be up to eight closures, each lasting about 15 minutes, on Wednesday and Thursday (March 9 and 10) as tree debris from last fall’s atmospheric river storms needs to be removed. Drivers taking this route should plan for delays of about 35 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those days.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday (March 11), crews will be resurfacing the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill. That overnight work is expected to end at 5 a.m. on Saturday and drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and minor delays while the work is underway.

The province is asking drivers to follow signs and obey posted speed limits.

READ: Spring sailings cancelled between Sidney and Anacortes, summer sailings unlikely

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Previous story
Spring sailings cancelled between Vancouver Island, San Juans; summer sailings unlikely
Next story
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

A dead chinook salmon is seen on the beach next to the Harrison River in Harrison Mills, B.C. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates

Bob Leask’s 2021 Hyundai Kona. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice resident says EV driving is easy on the environment and the wallet

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Importance of forest sector not to be underestimated, says truck loggers association

A king salmon is laid out for inspection by Alaska Department of Fish and Game at the Mike Pusich Douglas Harbor officials at last year’s Golden North Salmon Derby on Aug. 25, 2019. Despite some setbacks the derby will take place this year, though with some changes to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire)
Feds leaving West Coast fishing sector to flounder after salmon closures, harvesters say