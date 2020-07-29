(Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

A 20-year-old man has died after having to be rescued from a lake near Whistler on Tuesday (July 28).

Whistler RCMP said in a statement on Wednesday that police responded to reports of a missing man swimming in Alta Lake at about 4:10 p.m.

Mounties were able to locate the man at the Rainbow Park portion of the lake and bring him to shore.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Whistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake
Next story
B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Just Posted

Don’t give out personal info on the phone, RCMP warn

Phone scams impersonating government departments are on the rise

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after American plucks baby seal onto boat near Port McNeill

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

Harvest Food Bank receives $15,000 donation from Western Forest Products

Cash will help the food bank and its’ partners deliver services for at least three months

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii, but was filmed on the north Island

B.C. boaters on lookout for unwanted American travellers

Ad hoc group scanning boat data to catch boaters violating border rules during COVID-19

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Pilots report laser interference while en route to Nanaimo and Victoria

Airplane and helicopter pilots report green flashes, green beams coming from Saltair

Shocked spectators watch as man drowns squirrel at Cowichan Lake

Incident in Lake Cowichan spoiled a perfect summer day for many

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

Most Read