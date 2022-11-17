Man accused of first-degree murder of B.C. Mountie appears in court

Jongwon Ham, 37, appeared virtually in court on Wednesday

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham appeared virtually in court on Wednesday after a significant delay wearing a red shirt, a beard and his black hair reached past his shoulders.

Ham was ordered remanded until Nov. 24 while he worked on getting a lawyer.

The 37-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Yang, who was 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was stabbed to death on Oct. 18.

Police said Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park when she was killed.

Yang was honoured earlier this month with a regimental funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

