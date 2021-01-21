Man allegedly bites Vancouver cop during arrest for outstanding warrant

The officer was treated in hospital for the bite wounds

A police officer is being treated for bite wounds in Vancouver after being bitten by a man during an arrest, the police department said.

Police said that the incident occurred on Jan. 14 when two police officers saw a shirtless man in the middle of a downtown intersection. When police stopped the man, they found out he had a warrant out for his arrest.

When police attempted to arrest him, the man allegedly tried to grab one of the officer’s gun. Police said a bystander helped police get control of the man until reinforcements arrived.

Police allege that the man bit one of the officers twice. The officer was treated in hospital for the bite wounds and police said the man is facing potential charges for assaulting a police officer and attempting to disarm.

