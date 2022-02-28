(Photo: Lauren Collins)

Man and woman charged in 17 years of Ontario sexual and physical assaults

At least 41 victims identified in hundreds of offences, many recorded and uploaded to the internet

A man and a woman from Toronto have been arrested and charged with hundreds of offences related to alleged sexual and physical assaults spanning the last 17 years.

Toronto police say they’ve laid charges related to 41 victims so far.

They say the alleged assaults were committed against men, women and children.

Police allege the offences took place in the east part of Toronto, in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, and Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They say many of the assaults were taped and then uploaded to the internet.

Investigators say they still have a number of unidentified victims.

They say they are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the victims.

