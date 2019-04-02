West Shore RCMP confirmed a suspect is in custody after a sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday. (File photo)

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another man at Vancouver Island park Monday evening.

West Shore RCMP said the incident took place at Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. on April 1.

The victim was out for a jog around the lake when he encountered another man on the trail. As he moved over to allow the suspect to pass him, the suspect then got closer and grabbed the victim’s genitals before walking away.

The men were not known to each other.

ALSO READ: Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

“This is a disturbing crime,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“The victim was obviously in shock but was able to record the suspect on his cell phone as he was walking away. The recording assisted police in identifying the suspect who has since been arrested for sexual assault.”

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If you are victim of sexual violence, know someone who needs support, or simply would like to educate yourself on what to do in these types of situations, visit Victimsinfo.ca.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare
Next story
B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Just Posted

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

VIDEO: Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament returns for 40th anniversary

The Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament made its return to the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

33-year-old arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer after incident in Nanaimo

Most Read