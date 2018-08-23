Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

A five-hour standoff in North Kamloops began after Mounties were told someone was being held against their will in a house.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received information on Wednesday afternoon that a person was being confined to a house in the 400-block of Royal Avenue.

As a result, Mounties cordoned off the area, called in the emergency response team and employe the use of a police negotiator, evacuating some neighbours from their homes in the process.

Shelkie said officers managed to call out several people from the home — including the the person allegedly being held against their will — but a man remained inside and refused to leave.

The man, a 25-year-old Kamloops resident known to police, was finally arrested just after 11 p.m. Charges are pending.

