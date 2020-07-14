The Oceanside RCMP arrested a man on July 13, 2020 after an incident at Wembley Mall in Parksville. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

A 40-year-old man was arrested after what police termed an ‘aggressive incident’ at Parksville’s Wembley Mall on July 13.

Multiple calls were made to the mall at approximately 10 a.m. that day.

“It was reported that a hostile and aggressive man had entered the BC Liquor Store and was yelling, pushing and kicking at the display shelves,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP. “The man then ran to the parking lot and pushed at least two elderly men (unprovoked). He then was reportedly screaming and jumped on the roofs of vehicles, before fleeing the area on foot.”

READ MORE: RCMP arrest suspect after attempted break-and-enter in Parksville

READ MORE: Archived RCMP stories here

After the initial incident, further reports told police that the suspect was running through parks and residential areas nearby.

“One complainant waved down police and gave an accurate description of the man, stating he had just entered the farm field beyond Cedar Ridge Estates,” said Foreman. “Police set up containment of the area and arrested the suspect without incident on Church Road.”

The man, who is well-known to police, is in custody and will appear in court today (July 14).

Police have yet to hear from at least one of the men allegedly assaulted near the liquor store. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 to report.

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CrimeParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home
Next story
Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Just Posted

Summer toy drive happening all July at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment

The aim of the toy drive is to create a bright spot this summer for many children and families.

Port Hardy museum celebrates emergency services with new exhibit

The emergency services exhibit opened last week (June 6).

Port Alice RCMP are asking the public to slow down in construction zones

The alleged dangerous speeding incident is still under investigation.

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

North Island College announces 2020 graduation award winners

North Island College has announced the award recipients for the 2020 Graduation… Continue reading

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Most Read