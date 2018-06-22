Man brandishes axe during robbery

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident

Police arrested a 36-year-old Duncan man after thefts at Best Buy and Canadian Tire in the Cowichan Commons mall. (Citizen file)

An axe-wielding robber was apprehended by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP after a theft at the Cowichan Commons Best Buy store on June 2.

Employees told police the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when a man walked into the store, grabbed an item and took off out the door “while yelling and wielding an axe threatening staff and customers,” according to a press release issued June 22.

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident at Best Buy and a related theft from Canadian Tire.

Duncan’s Corey Wayne Boise, 36, was arrested in relation to the crimes and faces charges of Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft.

His next court date is July 3.

Staff Sgt. Chris Swain of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP “commends the quick and safe actions of the Canadian Tire and Best Buy employees which resulted in a swift arrest of Mr. Boise and recovery of the stolen items,” said the release.

