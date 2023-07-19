The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged after Pride flag stolen, damaged in North Vancouver

Police say the incident was posted on social media

North Vancouver RCMP say a man is facing charges after a Pride flag was stolen and damaged.

Kristopher Kamienik was charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000 Wednesday (July 19).

The incident happened on May 25 in Lonsdale Quay. Police say a flag pole was also damaged in the process. The incident was posted on social media, and then brought to RCMP’s attention.

READ MORE: Delta police investigating after Ladner church’s Pride flag vandalized

The suspect was arrested June 22.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle, or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community, and we will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

READ MORE: 2 charged after gun, drugs seized in Lower Mainland traffic stop

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverPrideRCMP

Previous story
Human-caused wildfires down this year in B.C., especially recently
Next story
‘Undesired’ air brake release behind B.C. train derailment near Alberta: report

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (left) and Premier David Eby announce the plan to build a three-storey long term care facility on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus that will accomodate 153 long-term care beds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces new seniors long-term care facility for Campbell River

Image by Larisa Koshkina from Pixabay
Crashes are the leading cause of traumatic workplace death in B.C.

For your consideration - Thom Barker
OPINION: Summertime and the eating is… difficult