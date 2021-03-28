A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A man has been charged in a stabbing that killed one woman and injured six others at a North Vancouver library on Saturday (March 27).

In a news release Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in her late 20s.

The woman was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon at the Lynn Valley Library. Six other victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Bandaogo’s background and any possible relationship to the victims are still being investigated. He has undergone surgery for self-inflicted wounds and remains in police custody.

The homicide team is continuing to investigate the crime scene but has said the public is not believed to be at risk. Victim services are working with those injured in the stabbings, their families and others present at the time.

Police offered their condolences to the victims and the greater community.

“This is a deeply profound and tragic incident that has shaken all of us,” said Insp. Michelle Tansey, Acting Officer-in-Charge of IHIT.

“We share the community’s grief and outrage,” said Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, Officer-in-Charge of the North Vancouver RCMP. “Lynn Valley Library is a peaceful place. A place where our community comes to learn and our children come to explore, and the RCMP is committed to keeping you safe.”

Police said no more information is expected to be released Sunday but a press conference is being planned for Monday. The victims’ names have not been released.

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

READ MORE: Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fatal stabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party
Next story
VIDEO: George Floyd spurred broad push for change globally, activists say

Just Posted

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24 hour care

There’s still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Vancouver Island had 55 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, March 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

Amidst vaccination efforts, cases still on the rise

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

Rosaline Glynn has been recognized by the Premier and nominated for the Order of B.C. for her work with the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society, and now has also been thanked in Parliament by MP Rachel Blaney. (Submitted photo)
Hardy Bay Senior’s champion thanked in Parliament

Rosaline Glynn was recognized for her volunteer work during COVID-19

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Most Read