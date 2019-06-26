Justin and Tayah Lloyd. Tayah was six months pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls east of Chilllwack on May 26, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

More than a year after a pregnant Kelowna woman was killed in a car crash near Bridal Falls, a Chilliwack man is facing one charge under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was with her husband Justin travelling west on Highway 1 on May 26, 2018 when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the couple’s car.

The two were newlyweds expecting their first child. She was six months pregnant. She died in the impact of the crash.

Lloyd’s husband and the other driver, Frank Marx Tessman, were taken to hospital in critical condition. Both recovered.

• READ MORE: Pregnant Kelowna teacher named victim of fatal crash

In provincial court in Chilliwack on Tuesday, the 47-year-old Tessman had a first appearance facing one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

The charge is not under the criminal code but is a Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) offence that comes with a fine of a minimum of $100. Someone convicted under the specific provision of the act could be liable to a fine up to $2,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

Lloyd was a beloved teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary school in Kelowna. After the crash, the children she taught, parents and school staff struggled with the tragic news.

A parent of one of her kindergarten students said Lloyd was “so lovely.”

“She had a calm way about her, but when she told the kids ‘it’s time to go’ everyone stopped and paid attention, even though she was so gentle,” Eyrely Webber said.

After the accident a GoFundMe was started to help Justin.

• READ MORE: Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

“Justin and Tayah Lloyd were newlyweds, having only been married in December of 2017 and were excitedly expecting their first child. They enjoyed spending quality time together outdoors and you could find them mountain biking, camping, quading and hiking around the Okanagan most weekends,” the GoFundMe said.

That GoFundMe has since been taken down.

Tessman is next due in court on July 9.

– with files from the Kelowna Capital News

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Air Ambulance on Highway 1 near Popkum on May 26, 2018 after a Chilliwack man allegedly drove into oncoming traffic killing 31-year-old Tayah Lloyd of Kelowna. (Jan Bosman Tweet)

Previous story
B.C. fruit stand robbed on first day of season
Next story
PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Just Posted

Aftershock soccer tournament takes over Port Hardy fields

Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18.

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2018-2019 graduating class

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre is located on the Tsulquate reserve in the North Island.

Skin deep: A look inside the ink behind Beacon Tattoo

Patrick Berube, owner of Beacon Tattoo, spends most of his Tuesdays at… Continue reading

Second recreational cannabis shop opens its doors in Port Hardy

Pacificanna owner Darren Saunders was excited to finally see his family-run business open up shop.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A lone crow landing beside an eagle

“I saw an eagle just sitting there, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be there long as I got closer”

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Most Read