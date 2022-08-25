A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion

Police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Three people who were walking last Thursday on the west side of the city were each allegedly attacked within about two hours.

They include a 70-year-old man who police say was tackled to the ground, a 33-year-old woman who was punched in the face and a 23-year-old woman police say had been stabbed.

Officers say in a news release there was a fourth attack early Saturday when a 54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion on the city’s east side.

Sgt. Steve Addison says a suspect was arrested nearby and officers found evidence linking him to the previous attacks.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter.

RELATED: Vancouver police investigate three violent stranger attacks in Fairview neighbourhood

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home
Next story
Report into B.C. prolific offenders will be released in mid-September

Just Posted

Jared Towers photographed this humpback whale and four others in 2018 near Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Hanson Island. JARED TOWERS PHOTO
Discovery Islands resurfacing as a B.C. humpback hot spot

A black bear caught in a trap in Port Alice near the end of August. (Brian Grover/Port Alice News and Views Facebook photo)
Here’s why bears are being euthanized in the Village of Port Alice

Port Hardy recreation centre. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council approves budget increase for swimming pool electrical upgrades

Port Hardy RCMP are looking for Martin Dubitski. Photo courtesy Port Hardy RCMP
Port Hardy RCMP looking for man wanted on multiple warrants