A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A man has been charged following a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A man has been charged following a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Vancouver shooting

Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries, expected to survive

A man has been charged after a shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vancouver Police Department says the 32-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

In an earlier statement after the Sunday afternoon shooting, the department said officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot.

It says some officers began treating the injured man, while others tracked the suspect who tried to flee through Chinatown, but was arrested moments later.

Police say the accused remains in custody and will appear in court Friday.

They say the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

murderVancouver

Previous story
Seven skunk deaths prompt poison warning in Greater Vancouver area
Next story
More help on the way for B.C. communities ravaged by flooding and landslides: feds

Just Posted

The U’Mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
U’Mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay gets $216,000 in grant funding from government

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry but applauded by a wild salmon advocate who says the sooner the better. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Fisheries Department confirms closure of 15 Discovery Islands salmon farms

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk was pleased to announce the grant funding. (Photo supplied)
3 North Island areas are going to benefit from active transportation grant funding