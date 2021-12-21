A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged with manslaughter, firearm offenses related to 2020 fatal Esquimalt shooting

Mathew McTavish was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday

Almost a year to the day since a man died from his injuries after a shooting in Esquimalt, a 35-year-old Victoria man has been charged with manslaughter relating to the incident.

Mathew McTavish was charged with one count of manslaughter on Monday (Dec. 20). He also faces charges for possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm, contrary to an order relating to the fatal shooting. VicPD said McTavish was to appear in court on Tuesday and he remains in custody.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Victoria police officers responded to a reported shooting at a suite in an Esquimalt multi-unit residential building shortly after 5:30 a.m. There, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting. He later died in hospital.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived, but McTavish was found nearby and arrested. At the time of the arrest, investigators believed the incident was a targeted shooting, but VicPD’s Tuesday update made no reference to that.

VicPD offered no further comment, noting the case is now before the courts.

READ: Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeEsquimaltVicPD

Previous story
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges
Next story
B.C. sees record-breaking 1,308 new COVID cases ahead of new restrictions

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas and Fire Chief Brent Borg honoured three members of Port Hardy Fire Rescue, Lionel Gunson, Kerry Walsh, and John Tidbury, for their collective 65 years of volunteer service to the department and the District of Port Hardy. (Heather Nelson-Smith photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue members honoured for years of service to District of Port Hardy

Dora Speck has been fully blind since birth and is looking to raise funds to start a DJ career. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy resident raising funds to purchase DJ equipment compatible for blind people

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney presents Speaker of the House Anthony Rota with a bottle of Shelter Point Distillery’s single malt whiskey. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Shelter Point single malt gifted to Speaker of the House