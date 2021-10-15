(PQB News file photo)

Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Errington, weather may have been factor

Police continue to investigate cause of late-night incident

A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Errington.

The incident happened on the Alberni Highway near Fairdowne Road just after 10 p.m. Oceanside RCMP, Errington Fire Department first responders and BC Ambulance personnel attended.

According to Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Travis Strong, the pedestrian was walking along the travel portion of Highway 19A when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

”The pedestrian was a male in his thirties,” said Strong. “He succumbed to his injuries.”

READ MORE: RCMP: Occupants taken to hospital after motor home collides with light standard in Qualicum Beach

Speed and alcohol were not factors said Strong but believes weather and lighting at the time may have been contributing factors. Charges are not being considered at this time.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Stats Canada report shows COVID-19 pandemic impacting mental health

Just Posted

Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.
Tri-Port Minor Hockey issues warning over abusive behaviour towards volunteers

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Vancouver Island Hospital Foundation at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

The Krystle Dos Santos group is playing the Civic Centre on the night of Oct. 29. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with a new musical act at the end of the month

Email your thoughts on this opinion piece to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
OPINION: Public schools need to reduce classroom sizes