Man dead after slamming into parked industrial vehicle in Langford

Police and the coroners’ office are investigating a fatal crash in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP said in a statement that after initial observations, it appeared the 59-year-old driver hit a parked industrial vehicle near the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Kristina Place around 7:15 a.m. on June 19.

BC Emergency Health Services and Langford Fire Rescue provided first aid on the scene, but the driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, died.

“This tragic incident is still under investigation by the BC Coroners Service and RCMP Collision Analyst,” Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement. “No further information is available at this time as the investigation continues and a name will not be released.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Appeal of Oak Bay father’s double-murder conviction begins

ALSO READ: As fire deaths trend up, Langford Fire Rescue stressing importance of working smoke detectors

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP