An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort. (Sun Peaks Resort/Twitter)

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on Saturday, Apr. 20, on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

A Sun Peaks spokesperson says the accident happened during the Western Canada Hillcross competition and that the ski patrol was at the scene immediately providing medical assistance.

An air ambulance was called to attend, but the man unfortunately passed away.

As a result of this tragic accident Sun Peaks cancelled the remainder of the Western Canada Hillcross races event.

Further information on the accident is not available at this time.

