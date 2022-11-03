Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Darcy Sidoruk, sentenced in 1982, was an inmate at Pacific Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting that an inmate serving a double-murder sentence at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford has died.

Darcy Sidoruk died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a press release states. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 20, 1982.

The CSC did not indicate Sidoruk’s cause of death.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the press release states.

Sidoruk was 16 years old when he shot to death a close family friend, Yvonne Doucette, and hitchhiker James Pitt in October 1980 in Fort St. John.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsDeathdouble murderprison

Previous story
B.C.-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade
Next story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

Just Posted

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Overnight emergency room closures continue to occur at the Port Hardy Hospital

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Ehattesaht member Lyle Billy at the new facility. Photo courtesy BCUOMA
Used oil recycling now available for Ehattesaht, Zeballos

James Wamiss-Nelson, Linden Harrison, and Karl Baraceros stop for a photo after Monday’s practice. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
2022-2023 wrestling season starts up on the Port Hardy Secondary School mats