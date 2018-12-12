Police are looking for witnesses in an indecent exposure incident on Dec. 11. (File photo)

Man exposes himself to three pre-teens on Vancouver Island school grounds

Police seek witnesses to incident on Dec. 11

  • Dec. 12, 2018 3:57 p.m.
  • News

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking witnesses after a man was accused of exposing himself to three young girls at a local school after hours on Dec. 11.

Just before 4 p.m. that day, RCMP officers were called to a report of an indecent exposure, which occurred at École Mt. Prevost on Somenos Road in Duncan.

Three girls, one aged 11 and two aged 12, reported that a man had followed them from the corner store at Berkey’s Corner to the school.

The same man later spoke to the 11-year-old outside of a residence in the 3100-block of Gilana Place.

The girls returned to the school where the man appeared from around a corner and allegedly pulled his pants down, purposefully exposing his buttocks.

The man is described as South Asian with dark-toned skin, 20 to 30 years old, clean shaven and wearing grey sweat pants and a black hoodie.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Berkery’s Corner, the 6100-block of Semenos Road or the 3100-block of Gilana Place on Dec. 11 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact us,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP.

