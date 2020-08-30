Man involved in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run has been identified: RCMP

Suspect still at large, hasn’t been charged for crash that killed one woman

B.C. RCMP confirms they know the identity of the man believed to be involved in a Ladysmith hit-and-run that left one woman dead in Ladysmith on Saturday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

The suspect involved in the Ladysmith hit-and-run that left one woman dead Saturday has been identified, according to B.C. RCMP.

“Investigators believe they have identified the driver, however he remains outstanding,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, B.C. RCMP media relations officer in an emailed statement Sunday.

“He has not been charged, as such he cannot be identified [yet].”

The incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 along the Trans-Canada Highway when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading southbound crossed over the centre median and collided with an SUV heading north.

A truck and trailer narrowly missed the crash and remained on scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old woman from Ladysmith, was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders on the scene.

B.C. RCMP say they’ve recovered the vehicle, which the man was believed to have stolen on Saturday morning near the crash.

– with files from Karl Yu

READ MORE: Police say driver fled scene of fatal crash in Ladysmith in stolen vehicle

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

car crashladysmith