First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

A 40-year-old man is being treated for life threatening injuries after paragliding off the Stawamus Chief near Squamish Thursday morning.

RCMP said a police boat was sent to the log boom area of blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. to rescue the man.

Squamish RCMP and firefighters retrieved the man and he was sent to a Lower Mainland via air ambulance with life threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was paragliding off the Stawamus Chief when he went into a spin with his wing and fell to the log boom area just to the west of where he launched from.

READ MORE: B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting
Next story
B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

Just Posted

Mount Waddington Transit System expands to meet demand

Please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.

North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway finishes season

“There are nearly 40 volunteers who make this weekend event possible”

VIDEO: 2019 Hyde Creek Music Festival

Relive the event with this photo video!

Planet Matters: Bears are not the problem, humans are

“There are one or two conservation officers for the entire North Island”

DIY Dogwash a hit at the North Island Mall

The DIY Dogwash is basically a big vending machine that allows you to groom your own dog.

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

19 Wing Comox aircraft declares airborne emergency

Emergency related to an engine issue: no impact to operations occurred

Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

The lower two spans opened this week; the resort aims for the full line to be running this season

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Most Read