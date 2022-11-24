Nanaimo RCMP are on scene of a stabbing incident in the area of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP are on scene of a stabbing incident in the area of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Man stabbed at strip mall in Nanaimo

RCMP on scene in Harewood looking for multiple people of interest in investigation

A man has been taken to hospital and police have taped off sections of a strip mall in south Nanaimo after a stabbing this morning.

Nanaimo RCMP are currently on scene at the intersection of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street. Police tape was seen blocking off sections of the plaza and areas of Bruce Avenue. Emergency services were called to the incident at about 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

Police confirm a man was stabbed and suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital following a confrontation. Officers are looking for multiple people of interest as part of the investigation. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Anyone who may have information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrime

Previous story
3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla
Next story
Ambassador Bridge blockade escalated economic threat from ‘Freedom Convoy’: Deputy PM

Just Posted

Black Press Media file
3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Sayward councillor Kohen Gilkin was elected at age 18. Photo courtesy Kohen Gilkin
Sayward’s 18-year-old councillor hopes to inspire other young people to become politically-involved

Whalers volleyball team in action at a tournament. (Sandy Grenier photo)
PHSS Whalers girls volleyball team places 6th at regional championship tournament

Port Hardy Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt gave an update on the health-care crisis during council’s Nov. 8 meeting. (Screenshot from council meeting)
Port Hardy mayor gives an update on the health-care crisis