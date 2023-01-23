A person died of injuries sustained in a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Port Place shopping centre on Sunday, Jan. 22. (News Bulletin file photo)

A person died of injuries sustained in a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Port Place shopping centre on Sunday, Jan. 22. (News Bulletin file photo)

Man stabbed to death in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Suspect arrested ‘a short time later’ after incident at Port Place shopping centre

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Nanaimo last night.

A patient died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the incident at about 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the parking lot at Port Place shopping centre, according to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP.

The man who was stabbed received emergency first aid from passersby, then first responders, and was transported to Nanaimo Regional Hospital where he died.

A man was arrested a short time later in connection with the stabbing.

“As the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, it is too early to say what if any relationship existed between the victim and suspect. Police can though say with confidence, that they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no further risk to the public,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

The mall parking lot was closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-2530.

