A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break on Brechin Road on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)

A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break on Brechin Road on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)

Man steals utility truck from site of gas leak, drives it from Nanaimo to Campbell River

Truck’s flashing amber lights made it ‘very easy to follow,’ say RCMP

A man was arrested Tuesday after stealing a utility truck from the scene of a gas leak in Nanaimo and driving it all the way to Campbell River.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 2 on Brechin Road where a Fortis crew was repairing a break in a natural gas line caused by construction work. Brechin Road was closed to traffic for safety reasons by Nanaimo Fire Rescue, Nanaimo RCMP and the City of Nanaimo at the time, but that didn’t deter a man from hopping into Fortis’ newer-model Ford truck and driving off with it.

According to witness Alex Verardi, two workers associated to the truck immediately ran to a nearby RCMP vehicle, yelling that the truck had been stolen, as it took off with “its engine roaring.”

“I heard it and then I looked out the window and I saw the two men flying down the street toward the police [vehicle] that was parked at the end,” Verardi said. “They were yelling, ‘He stole it! He stole it!’ As soon as the two workers got halfway down the street one of the police SUVs took off after it.”

“[The RCMP officer] broadcast the vehicle and the plate to all other members and the vehicle was last seen driving down Brechin to Stewart and going southbound on Stewart,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The vehicle was quickly acquired by another member driving an unmarked SUV and it was stopped near the lights at Comox and Terminal [Avenue].”

When the officer turned on his lights and siren, the man in the stolen Fortis truck took evasive action by driving onto the sidewalk – nearly colliding with a lamp standard – and took off up Comox Road.

“The member did not pursue the vehicle because the risk to the public outweighed stopping that vehicle,” O’Brien said.

He said unmarked cars followed the vehicle out of Nanaimo as it continued northbound “with flashing lights on, so it was very easy to follow,” O’Brien said.

Campbell River RCMP took over the investigation once the vehicle was in their area and the truck was recovered that evening. A 22-year-old male suspect who recently took up residence on the Island was arrested for theft of a vehicle over $5,000 and remains in custody.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for driver who fled wreck on Nanaimo’s Departure Bay Road

READ ALSO: Police dog chases down suspect on the run in Nanaimo’s south end


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
Next story
‘Raising the alarm:’ Priority vaccines urged for homeless population, shelter staff

Just Posted

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Families displaced by fire still looking for housing

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

A Tri-Port Wild player gets her gear checked out before hitting the ice. (Nicki Ranger photo)
Port Hardy minor hockey holds safety week to help teach youth about their gear

Gear checks can be a component of game or tournament play in the older divisions.

A group standing on the old B.C. Packers’ wharf waiting for the steamer to come in circa 1940’s. (Image courtesy of the Alert Bay Public Library and Museums)
Village of Alert Bay turning 75 years old

Village was the North Island’s main hub for much of the 1900s

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

A comparison between sodium lights and LED lights, which the Town of Qualicum Beach has choses for its streetlights to make it safe for motorists. (Submitted photo)
‘High-beam monsters’ bring ‘bright lights, big city’ problems to sleepy Qualicum Beach

Brightness of LED streetlights blamed for keeping people awake, causing nightmare for residents

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Cumberland Community School students made a banner, among things, to wish Dot a happy birthday. Photo, Comox Valley Schools/Mary Lee
Students serenade Dot for her 99th birthday

Port McNeill woman asks Island community where her mom lives for some help

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Most Read