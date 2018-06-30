A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Mounties in Revelstoke say a man is in hospital with serious injuries, including lost limbs, after falling off a CP Rail train before being struck by further train cars.

In a statement, Revelstoke RCMP said they received reports of a trespasser on the CP Rail tracks along Victoria Road at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon searching the tracks, officers found a conscious, 25-year-old Australian foreign national near Victoria Road and Wright street.

The man spoke of riding the train, police said, and was suffering from injuries including complete and partial limb amputations.

Police said the man was under the influence of alcohol but was able to provide basic information to the officers before being taken to Queen Victoria Hospital

The area of tracks was closed during the police investigation, but has since been re-opened.

RCMP are reminding the public to use caution when crossing rail way tracks, and that trespassing on CP Rail property and riding on trains is a criminal offence.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

Just Posted

School District 85 elementary school track meet results

Young athletes competed in over 10 events in three different age groups - Tyke, Peewee, and Bantam.

36th annual Charlie Cup Championship results are in

Eagle View Elementary School won the Charlie Cup Championship for the second time.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Tsulquate Reserve

The fire occurred just after 7:00 p.m. on June 28

Tidbury advocates for pride crosswalk in Port Hardy

“I think it’s a sign of mankind — of understanding.”

UPDATED: 2 people dead after plane goes missing in B.C. mountains

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Thai prime minister to families of missing boys: Have faith

Muddy floodwaters reached near the entrance of the cave Friday despite days of efforts to drain it

What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album

CONTAGION: Antibiotics in agriculture add to growing superbug threat

In India and Canada, farmers give animals antibiotics to fatten, prevent disease or treat sickness

Reilly throws 3 touchdowns, runs in another as Eskimos beat Lions

Edmonton rolls to 41-22 win over B.C.

B.C. drug smuggler who used helicopters to deliver drugs sentenced

Colin Martin, 46, was responsible for delivering thousands of pounds of “B.C. Bud” to forest clearings in Washington state and Idaho

Most Read