The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Man to be sentenced for sexual abuse of young girl in Nanaimo

Stephen Mark Castleden also sentenced for child pornography-related charges

A man, previously convicted of possessing child pornography, will be sentenced June 27 for sexually assaulting a girl, beginning when she was four years old, taking pictures and posting them online.

Stephen Mark Castleden pleaded guilty last December to possessing, making and importing child pornography, as well as the sexual assault. Nick Barber, Crown counsel, and James Wright, made submissions to Judge R.D. Miller as the sentencing hearing began at provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Castleden was arrested as part of a B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit investigation that included uploading to a Russian website images of child pornography involving a girl whose identity is protected. The incidents took place over five years.

Barber seeks a sentence of between eight to 10 years in jail, while Wright seeks between six to eight years.

Castleden received a 30-day jail sentence in Surrey in 2012 for possession of child pornography.

More to come.

