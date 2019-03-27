Brandon Tyler Woody was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo for the April 2017 killing of Andrew McLean at a Nanaimo hotel. (News Bulletin file)

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

The shooter in a 2017 murder committed at a Nanaimo hotel has been handed down a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in February and was sentenced by Judge Paul Riley in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew McLean, 34 at the time, was fatally shot in the early-morning hours of April 19, 2017 at the lobby of the now closed Howard Johnson Harbourside Hotel.

Video footage entered into evidence showed a man, wearing a black balaclava, walk up behind McLean, raise a handgun and fire twice into his back. He fell to the floor and tried to cover his head with his hands as the shooter, held the gun close to the McLean’s head and fired two more rounds before he ran from the hotel lobby.

Woody claimed, according to Crown, that he had turned down money for the killing initially, but the people who ordered the killing “didn’t take no for an answer” and saying no again would mean they would go after his wife.

Paul McMurray, Woody’s legal counsel, told the court Tuesday that Woody was concerned about the safety of his wife and the threats that had been posed. The statement of facts referenced a “burner phone” being used by someone apparently giving directions to Woody, and citing cellphone records, McMurray said the phone, activated on April 18, 2017, was in the Esquimalt area, which was an eight-minute drive from Woody’s house.

RELATED: First day of sentencing held in Nanaimo hotel murder case

RELATED: Defence says man committed fatal hotel shooting in Nanaimo to protect wife

More to come.

– with files from Chris Bush

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer
Next story
Employee gone after Island Health privacy breach affects dozens

Just Posted

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEOS: North Island Bantam Eagles place second at Tier 3 Bantam Championships in Port Hardy

“This is now a piece of North Island history and will be talked about for many years to come.”

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Employee gone after Island Health privacy breach affects dozens

More than 100 patient records accessed in privacy breach at Nanaimo hospital

VIDEO: Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth head to Vancouver Island festival

It will be party time at Laketown Ranch this Canada Day weekend with a great lineup of talent on tap

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

Most Read