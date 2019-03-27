Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo for the April 2017 killing of Andrew McLean at a Nanaimo hotel. (News Bulletin file)

The shooter in a 2017 murder committed at a Nanaimo hotel has been handed down a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in February and was sentenced by Judge Paul Riley in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew McLean, 34 at the time, was fatally shot in the early-morning hours of April 19, 2017 at the lobby of the now closed Howard Johnson Harbourside Hotel.

Video footage entered into evidence showed a man, wearing a black balaclava, walk up behind McLean, raise a handgun and fire twice into his back. He fell to the floor and tried to cover his head with his hands as the shooter, held the gun close to the McLean’s head and fired two more rounds before he ran from the hotel lobby.

Woody claimed, according to Crown, that he had turned down money for the killing initially, but the people who ordered the killing “didn’t take no for an answer” and saying no again would mean they would go after his wife.

Paul McMurray, Woody’s legal counsel, told the court Tuesday that Woody was concerned about the safety of his wife and the threats that had been posed. The statement of facts referenced a “burner phone” being used by someone apparently giving directions to Woody, and citing cellphone records, McMurray said the phone, activated on April 18, 2017, was in the Esquimalt area, which was an eight-minute drive from Woody’s house.

More to come.

– with files from Chris Bush

