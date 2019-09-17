Majore Jackson, 34, was arrested in April 2018 after attempting to use a stolen truck to crush a police vehicle. (News Bulletin file)

Man who crushed Nanaimo RCMP cars with stolen truck gets more jail time

Majore Jackson, 34, sentenced to two more years in jail in provincial court in Nanaimo

A man who used a stolen pickup truck to crush police cars and who attacked a grocery store employee with a knife will see two more years in jail.

In provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, and Stephen Taylor, defence counsel, entered a joint submission to Judge Brian Harvey for Majore Jackson, 34. Jackson pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. In relation to the truck assault matter, Harvey sentenced Jackson to 1,494 days concurrently for possessing stolen property, dangerous vehicle operation and two counts of assault, with 765 days credit, for 729 days in jail.

For the knife attack, Harvey gave Jackson a concurrent 365-day jail sentence.

Jackson was arrested, along with Andrew John Bellwood, on the morning of April 25, 2018 near Yellow Point Road in Cedar after a report of a stolen Dodge pickup truck two days earlier. Police had tracked the vehicle to Roberts Road.

McCormick told the court police blocked off Roberts Road and observed the truck turn around and come toward them. The truck evaded a police vehicle and rammed another vehicle, said McCormick. It drove over the hood and windshield of the passenger’s side, off the vehicle.

The truck continued toward an unmarked police vehicle, mounted the hood and turned onto the windshield.

RELATED: Charges laid after collision between pickup and police cars

RELATED: Arrests made after truck collides with police cars

Jackson and Bellwood fled the scene, but were later apprehended with the assistance of a police dog.

A police officer suffered injuries including “soft tissue pain,” post-concussive symptoms, limited neck mobility, left shoulder and back pain. The incident continues to impact the officer psychologically, said McCormick.

On April 19, 2018, Jackson had been observed in a Quality Foods store, concealing a $7 container of ice cream and leaving the store. He was confronted by a theft-prevention officer and produced a “large knife” and subsequently “lunged” at the employee with it, according to McCormick.

Jackson is of First Nations ancestry and was said to be addicted to drugs in April 2018, but has cleaned up while incarcerated. He is eligible for Guthrie House therapeutic community for drug addiction at Nanaimo Correctional Centre.

McCormick didn’t wish to issue further comment after sentencing, but Taylor said the sentence was appropriate.

“I think it was a great example of Crown and defence working together for the public’s benefit as well as the benefit of an accused,” said Taylor. “I’m really impressed with the effort that the Crown put in to come up with the right balance of deterrence and rehabilitation factors.”

Jackson will also be subject to conditions upon his release, including a five-year driving prohibition.

