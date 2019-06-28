File photo

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

A man wielding a knife at the Thursday night street market was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP after he was tackled by a market-goer.

Gregory Long and his wife had just arrived at the downtown night market Thursday when they came upon a man holding a knife to his chin and uttering obscenities.

“We were just walking in … and there was this real [messed] up guy and he had a knife to his throat and he’s freaking out these guys at a booth that are trying to sell [stuff],” Long said.

Long called 911 and stayed on the phone with the operator while he and his wife followed the man who was moving off through the crowd. Long, knowing the man was armed, was trying to keep him in sight. The man had put the knife in his pocket, but then started to approach Long.

“He did a roundhouse kick and knocked a planter – they have those four-foot planters on the sidewalks – and he knocked that out,” Long said.

When the man headed toward another vendor booth Long positioned himself in front of the man and told him the police were on their way.

“I said, ‘Just stand there. You’re not going anywhere…’” said Long, who used to be a boxer. “I said, ‘if you put your hands in your pockets I’m going to knock you out’ … I was just waiting for the cops. I wasn’t doing anything stupid. If he went for his pocket I was going to smoke him.”

Once a security guard intervened, the suspect threw his knife in a vendor’s basket and started running down the street. Long gave chase and eventually tackled the suspect. Police arrived and put both men in handcuffs until witnesses explained what had happened and Long was released. He was treated by paramedics at the scene for a broken thumb sustained when he fell during the chase.

Nanaimo RCMP Staff Sgt. John Blaase confirmed that one man was arrested, held in custody overnight and was expected to make a court appearance today, June 28.

“I think there was a little bit of self-medication involved…” Blaase said. “I guess it got a little bit of excitement down there, but the arrest itself was a non-event … When there’s the possibility of mental health issues and self-medication concerns, we have to take those into consideration, obviously, for public safety.”

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP arrest knife-wielding man near Beban Park

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigate report of man in Santa hat wielding sword


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s concerns about fishery closures answered by minister Wilkinson

“(DFO) is working to acknowledge the many Canadians who wrote in on this issue”

Port McNeill council’s 2018 Annual Report presented

The new councillors and mayor were limited to reporting on the outcomes of their predecessors.

Salal dying off in numbers that might surprise

Bill McQuarrie explores reasons behind why salal is dying off at a surprising rate.

Aftershock soccer tournament takes over Port Hardy fields

Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18.

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2018-2019 graduating class

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre is located on the Tsulquate reserve in the North Island.

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

UPDATED: Small wildfire reported northwest of Campbell River was ‘just a smoke chase’

Several wildfires on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast following lightning storms

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read