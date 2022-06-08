Brandon White is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after not returning to his Victoria halfway house. (Courteys of VicPD)

Man with Canada-wide warrant sought after he didn’t return to Victoria halfway house

Brandon White is currently serving a federal sentence of more than three years

A man convicted of robbery and arson is wanted by police after he didn’t return to his Victoria halfway house.

Brandon White is serving a federal sentence of more than three years for robbery, arson, breaking and entering, and disguise with intent. He’s now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

White is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man who is 5’10” and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees White is asked not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

