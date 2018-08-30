The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole, about 100 kilometres north of Brandon.

The Mounties have not provided any specifics about the incident, except to say shots were fired and that two or three suspects were being sought.

The RCMP say the suspects “may have split up,” with some fleeing on foot and some leaving the scene in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab with Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area have been asked to ensure their doors and windows are locked and to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

The RCMP said “all possible resources are being utilized” to locate the suspects.

The Canadian Press

