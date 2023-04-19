Carson’s father Aron Crimeni put balloons on the Justice For Carson banner at the Walnut Grove Skate Park on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

Carson’s father Aron Crimeni put balloons on the Justice For Carson banner at the Walnut Grove Skate Park on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

Manslaughter trial this summer in death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni

Trial to begin almost four years after Walnut Grove teen died

The manslaughter trial for the young man accused of causing the death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni is scheduled to take place this summer.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 19 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, and is currently scheduled to run for a full month.

The accused cannot be identified by name, as he was a minor when Crimeni died.

Crimeni was 14 when he died on Aug. 14, 2019, of an apparent drug overdose, in a park near the Walnut Grove Community Centre.

After his family learned of his sudden death, video of Carson emerged on social media, showing him at the skate park earlier in the day, so intoxicated he could barely speak. Other youths could be heard laughing on the videos.

Carson’s family believe the boy was given a large amount of drugs by someone at the skate park.

A lengthy Langley RCMP investigation was launched, with dozens of witnesses interviewed about Carson’s last hours. Numerous tips were received from the public.

In September 2021, charges were laid against a single individual, who was then 20 years old. It had been more than two years since Carson’s death.

Teens charged with manslaughter can be sentenced as adults – judges are legally required to give serious consideration to such a sentence.

