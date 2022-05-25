Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

The manure was dumped by Old Growth Forest activists

Four bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan.

The manure was dumped by supporters of Save Old Growth on Wednesday morning (May 25).

Office staff were sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.

West Shore RCMP was on scene investigating but did not comment. A statement from police is expected later today.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested

ALSO READ: B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordJohn HorganWest Shore

Previous story
Defence says man had no choice but to shoot Indigenous hunters in Alberta roadside confrontation
Next story
Oak Bay embarks on countdown to residential leaf blower ban

Just Posted

(Village of Port Alice Facebook photo)
$225,000 given out to the Tri-Port at North Island Community Forest meeting

Signage warning about the bear on the loose in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
UPDATED: Two black bears euthanized after man aggressively pursued in Port Hardy

NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island will see improvements from new funding for local libraries

Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan. (Supplied photo) Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan. (Supplied photo)
Port Hardy Constable gearing up for annual Tour de Rock ride this September