B.C. Ferries’ Coastal Inspiration vessel (Black Press file photo)

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

A ferry bound from the Nanaimo area to Tsawwassen was halted after a person jumped overboard late this morning.

According to a noon-time social media post today, Aug. 27, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Inspiration, which departed Duke Point at 10:15 a.m. destined for Tsawwassen terminal, was delayed due to a marine emergency.

In an e-mail, Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries’ spokesperson, said a report of a person jumping overboard from “Deck 7 on the Coastal Inspiration” came at about 11:30 a.m.

“The Coastal Inspiration launched one of its rescue boats,” said Marshall. “Another vessel was on scene and retrieved the man from the water. The man was then transferred from the pleasure craft to B.C. Ferries’ rescue boat. The Queen of Alberni, the other vessel on the route, stopped to render assistance if required. A coast guard vessel arrived on scene and the man was transferred to the hovercraft. The coast guard vessel departed the scene at approximately 12:10 p.m.”

Marshall said both ships are running behind schedule due to the incident and as of about 1 p.m., B.C. Ferries said it was ticketing for the 5:45 p.m. sailing to Duke Point, with the vessel 88 per cent full.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility
Next story
Liberals move toward changing federal drug policy as opioid deaths spike

Just Posted

Port Hardy Council to decide on rezoning Park Drive land for apartment buildings

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw owns the land and wants to build subsidized rental units

SURVEY: Did the all-day power outage affect your business?

‘The Aug. 13 planned power outage came at the worst possible time for our tourism operators’

Visiting the present past at U’mista Cultural Centre

The museum at Alert Bay is unlike any other

North Island Eagles announce coaches for upcoming minor rep hockey season

‘As an executive we have decided to focus on player and goalie development this season’

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

Most Read