Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday morning (Jan. 27) in which several masked men confronted four occupants in a home.

Sgt. Judy Bird said patrol officers were flagged down just before 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she had been a victim of a home invasion in the 2600 block of Adelaide Street.

Bird said the suspects had forced their way into the basement suite and tied up a woman. The culprits then went upstairs, bear-sprayed the other occupants and demanded money, she said.

A fight then broke out between the suspects and a man who lived in the home. The resident was taken to hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist, Bird said.

She said nothing appears to have been stolen in the incident, which police believe was targeted.

APD major crime unit detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

Crime

