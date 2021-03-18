Mayor: Update on future of health care in Port McNeill

With residents concerned about the future of health care in Port McNeill now that the town will only have one doctor on staff by the end of May, Mayor Gaby Wickstrom used Facebook to provide answers to some of the questions that have been floating around.

Wickstrom noted a proposal for clinic space was launched at www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca, and then issued a list of information that she has courtesy of Island Health:

1. Island Health recognizes the need to take steps to stabilize primary care for the residents of Port McNeill and surrounding rural and remote communities.

2. As one strategy, Island Health will issue a Request for Proposals seeking an appropriate site to establish a health authority owned and operated primary care clinic in Port McNeill.

3. Working closely with our community and clinical partners, our goal is to create a sustainable model for primary care in Port McNeill, similar to models used in other communities within Island Health.

4. It will take time to develop and stabilize this model, and recruit the clinical staff necessary to operate a sustainable clinic. This will require collaboration and a full community approach to recruitment.

5. In the interim, Island Health, in collaboration with FNHA, the community and our clinical partners, will use short-term options, such as the use of temporary clinician coverage, locums, and care providers from neighbouring communities to support patient care in Port McNeill and surrounding communities.

“The Town of Port McNeill and the ‘Namgis First Nation have been working together with Island Health to advocate for a better model of care for our residents and those who utilize both the clinic and hospital,” added Wickstrom. “Our goal is a sustainable, long term model that others in the province can look to as an example for rural health care.”

Island Health has not yet responded to requests for comment.

