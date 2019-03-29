Meet the missing on Vancouver Island

The BC RCMP missing persons page lists active missing persons investigations in BC RCMP jurisdictions.

On Vancouver Island, there are 11 active investigations listed on the website dating back to 2016 and two historical investigations.

The individuals are from various parts of the Island and vary in age but are all male, with the exception of the missing woman in the historic investigation.

Full details about the investigations and others in B.C. can be found on the RCMP website.

The following are missing persons from Vancouver Island, with information taken from the BC RCMP missing persons page.

Chase Rolles, Nanaimo

Twenty-one-year-old Chase Andrew Rolles has not been seen or heard from since Friday, March 22, 2019. He has significant medical issues and from all accounts, is without his required daily medication. He was last seen in the area of Seafield Crescent in central nanimo at approximately 11:30 a.m. on March 22.

Rolles is six feet tall and thin. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and was carrying a black packsack containing a gold water bottle.

Joshua Bennett, Langford

Joshua Bennett, 31, was last seen on March 9, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. around the area of Langford Lanes located at 977 Langford Pkway. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and is described as six foot, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

John Richard Larson, Nanaimo

John Richard Larson was last seen on the morning of Thurs. Oct. 25, 2018 in the area of Petroglyph Park in south Nanimo. He walked away from his home early in the morning and has not returned, which police say is unusual for him.

Larson is described as a white male, clean shaven, six foot two inches and about 230 pounds. It is believed he was wearing a black hat, black backpack and blue jeans. He was 72 years old at the time.

Travis Damon Thomas, Ahousaht

On Aug. 9, 2018, Ahousaht RCMP received a report that 40-year-old Travis Damon Thomas was last seen on Bartlett Island on Aug. 7 and could not be located. RCMP said they are concerned for his safety and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances behind Thomas’s disappearance.

Thomas is described as a 41-year-old Aboriginal male, 5 foot 11 inches, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his chest and arm.

Richard Amos, Ahousaht

Ahousaht RCMP were called to assist in the search for Richard Amos on Jul. 22, 2018. He was last departing in his canoe with his fishing gear just after noon the same day. He was reportedly heading toward Catface Mountain, east of Flores Island to go fishing.

Vessels assisting in the search for Amos located his canoe and a single red shoe on Shot Island late in the day on Jul. 22.

Amos is described as Indigenous, five foot six inches, 141 pounds and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and red shoes. He was 23 years old at the time.

Daniel Lockhart, Nootka Sound

Nootka Sound RCMP are still investigating the disappearance of Daniel Lockhart, who they say is a high risk missing person. He went missing on the morning of Jan. 6, 2018 in Gold River, B.C.

Police initially had information that he may have travelled south east on Vancouver Island to the Victoria area but all efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. He was reported to have been behaving erratically in the days leading up to his disappearance.

Lockhart is of stocky build, is balding with shoulder-length hair and a greying beard.

Brandon Cairney, Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are still investigating the 2017 disappearance of Brandon Gabriel Cairney, a high risk missing person according to police.

Cairney has a brain injury and is faced with challenges daily, police said. He has been known to spend a lot of time walking in and around the Alberni Valley by himself.

Cairney is described as a caucasian man, six foot tall, 180 pounds with balding brown hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven but may have a full beard. He was 31 years old at the time he went missing.

Jordan Holling, Campbell River

Jordan Holling was last seen on Mon. Oct. 16, 2017 leaving a friend’s house in Campbell River and walking home. The then-17-year-old youth was at a friend’s house the night before on 16th Avenue in Campbell River. He left early Monday morning between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. to go home but did not arrive at home and did not go to work later that day.

Holling is described as 5 foot 11 inches, 145 pounds with shaggy brown hair and glasses.

Daniel MacDonnell, Port Alberni

Daniel MacDonnell was reported missing by his father on June 20, 2017. He had come back to Port Alberni from the East Coast in the fall of 2016 and his family and friends haven’t had any contact with him since Dec. 2016.

MacDonnell is described as five foot eight inches, 160 pounds, with balding brown hair, brown eyes and facial stubble. He was 44 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Ian Henry, North Cowichan/Duncan

The last confirmed sighting of Ian Henry was in Aug., 2015 in Duncan. There have been subsequent reported sightings of him on Central and Southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland but nothing has been confirmed.

Henry suffered from a medical condition which required medication.

He is described as a First Nations man, 5 foot 10 inches, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He would be 30 years old now.

Everett Jones, North Cowichan/Duncan

The family of 50-year-old Everett Jones are offering a monetary reward for information related to his disappearance.

He left his home in the Club Road area of Duncan on Feb. 10, 2016 at approximately 11 a.m. without indication of where he was going.

Jones is described as a First Nations man, 5 foot 10 inches, 161 pounds with short, dark hair, eye glasses, no teeth and clean shaven.

Desmond Peter, North Cowichan/Duncan

It has been about 12 years since 14-year-old Desmond Peter disappeared. He was reported missing in March, 2007 and was last seen at the old Malaspina College in Duncan near the Trans Canada Highway.

Peter is a First Nations male who would now be 26 years old. At the time of his disappearance he was five foot six inches with brown eyes, dark brown hair and some facial stubble. He was known by other names like Desi, Desmond Louie and Casey Louie.

Jesokah Adkens, Sooke

It has been about 18 years since Jesokah Adkens disappeared in Sooke and RCMP investigators put out another plea to help solve the case two years ago.

Seventeen-year-old Adkens was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2001 in the area of Saseenos Elementary School in Sooke. She was residing with a roommate in the Sooke area at the time of her disappearance and was attending Edward Milne Secondary School.

She is described as five foot five inches, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

