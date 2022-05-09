A ceremony at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery on May 8, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

A ceremony at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery on May 8, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Memorial ceremony in Kelowna disrupted when woman drives over graves

People were gathered at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery to mark the anniversary of the end of WWII

For more years than anyone can seem to remember veterans, politicians, and locals have gathered at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery to mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

There were fewer people in attendance this year after two years of cancelled services and a mix-up with the start time.

One impatient woman disrupted the ceremony when she decided to drive on the grass, over a number of gravestones, to get around the crowd.

Legion Branch 26 hosted the V.E. Day ceremony under their first female president Darlene McCaffery. She said the day is a personal one as her husband and many other family members are veterans.

“I can’t say how much it means to me to be at the legion and to work for veterans and to try to have them recognized for what they actually go through and what they went through.”

An RCMP helicopter flew overhead, the national anthem was sung, and a bugle and bagpipes were played during the event.

McCaffery said just as Canadians get to mark the anniversary of the end of a major war, she hopes any conflict elsewhere in the world ends soon.

“This day means a lot to the World War II veterans. I’m hoping that Ukraine soon can have their day, that they can mark with a day of remembrance that it’s over.”

READ MORE: Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to socialize and enjoy a barbecue lunch.

Mini Canadian flags were placed at graves around the cemetery to mark the sites of veterans.

READ MORE: Canada’s PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Canadian Armed ForcesRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Tour de Rock rebirth: 2022 team unveiled at Saanich elementary school

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Const. Aaron Grewal receives his 2022 Tour de Rock team jersey from Lily Lecinana of Sooke, a childhood cancer survivor and former junior rider. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Tour de Rock rebirth: 2022 team unveiled at Saanich elementary school

BC Hydro logo
Emergency planned power outage scheduled for late Saturday night in the North Island

North Island College’s CARE² Plan’s goals include the development of academic processes and curriculum that better support student mental health, the creation of more programs focused on de-stigmatizing mental illness and furthering the development of inclusive and effective supports such as counselling and emergency funding for students. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
New North Island College plan supports student mental health and well-being

The Fall Fair is returning to Port Hardy in September after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
The Fall Fair is returning to the North Island in September