Memorial Gazebo to honour logging history in Woss

The Regional District of Mount Waddington is raising money to build a gazebo in Woss that would act as a memorial to workers who have perished in the logging industry.

“I have initiated a campaign to construct a Gazebo in Woss as a memorial to workers who have perished while working in the woods while also celebrating the history of logging in the Nimpkish Valley,” said Pat English, the Regional District of Mount Waddington’s Manager of economic development, at the RDMW Board of Directors meeting on March 20.

“The original plan for the Nimpkish Valley Heritage Park included funds for a shelter to display historical information and this will fulfill this element of the plan,” explained English.

The Nimpkish Valley Heritage Park is also currently home to Steam Locomotive 113, which was built in 1920 for rail logging is a registered historic site honouring the community’s heritage.

RELATED: Loci lands a heritage home

“We have received a commitment of $5,000 from TimberWest,” said English, adding “Yesterday, I received official notice from Western Forest products that they would donate $7,500 or the equivalent value of yellow cedar for the construction of the gazebo,” said English.

Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland, asked if English had also asked for a cash donation from Western in addition to the donation of the yellow cedar.

“They came to us and asked what we wanted to see, but this has already bee identified,” said Ackland, refering to WFP seeking community engagement regarding how best to honour the Englewood Logging Train, which the company shut down in November 2017, after 100 years of operation.

“I think a letter from you saying thank you for the wood but would you also make a cash donation for us would be appropriate too,” added Ackland.

“It’s in the works,” responded Dave Rushton, Area D Director for the Regional District of Mount Waddington and longtime executive with the Woss Residents Association.

The RDMW will also work with the ‘Namgis first Nation to include historic panels honouring their life in the Nimpkish Valley.

English noted they expect to recive finiancial and in-kind support from a number of other stakeholders with the project coming in at a total cost of $80,000.