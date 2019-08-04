This is the photo of himself James Hetfield sent to Dee Gallant after contacting her about Metallica’s music saving her from a volatile situation with a cougar. (Photo submitted)

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

Word travels fast in today’s world.

The story about the Chemainus woman who cranked up a Metallica tune on her phone to scare away a cougar recently while on a walk with her dog on a logging road south of Duncan has been picked up by news agencies and specialty websites and channels around the world.

CNN. Fox News. Global. Billboard. They’ve all been in contact with Dee Gallant as well as countless others on an ongoing basis since the story broke after she posted a video on her Facebook page showing her standoff with a cougar. A quick flip through her iTunes to the loud hit ‘Don’t Tread Of Me’ and the big cat went scurrying away.

You just knew Metallica was going to hear about the incident.

“The artist liaison messaged me and asked if she could give my contact information to the band,” said Gallant.

That was early Friday and by the afternoon Metallica lead singer James Hetfield, who just happened to be on the eve of his 56th birthday celebration the next day, was on the phone to Gallant.

“Like he needed an introduction,” chuckled Gallant. “I said, ‘how do I know it’s really you?’”

Hetfield texted a photo of himself after the call just to eliminate the doubt.

Gallant said they had a pleasant conversation for a few minutes, talking about the Cowichan Valley, dogs and, of course, the story that’s garnered world-wide attention and connected the two of them.

“He said he saw on one post you wanted to know we saved your life so I’m calling to let you know we’re glad we saved your life,” Gallant related of Hetfield’s remarks.

Everything about this experience has been surreal for Gallant. Receiving the call from Hetfield was the icing on the cake.

“I was hoping, definitely,” said Gallant about hearing from him.

“I was super excited. It’s so amazing he reached out like that.”

Gallant’s friends are all expecting she’ll hear from Ellen DeGeneres or Jimmy Kimmel for some television appearances as the logical next step in the saga.

More than two weeks since this all started, the calls keep coming day and night at work and at home.

“My boss has been pretty understanding,” Gallant praised.

She’s continually surprised how this story has captured the imagination of so many people and garnered such interest.

Previous story
Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Just Posted

North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two… Continue reading

Magnitude 4.3 quake recorded off Vancouver Island

Occurred at 9:11 Friday night 171 km west of Port Hardy

New members join NIC Foundation board

“I am so excited and grateful that our entire executive decided to stay on for another year”

Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy

Contact Janet Dorward at jdorward@telus.net or at 250-949-1080 to register your team today

PHOTOS: Bay Days in Alert Bay 2019

Freelancer Bill McQuarrie attended Bay Days in Alert Bay this year.

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

Animal dies after truck driver insists on passing in community of McLure, near Kamloops

Most Read